Woman threatened with suspected gun during car hijacking

Woman threatened with suspected gun during car hijacking
Gardai have appealed for information following a car hijacking in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 21:20
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threated with a suspected gun during a car hijacking in Dublin.

The incident took place at Park West Road, Ballyfermot, on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3.10pm the owner of the vehicle was getting into her car, when a man approached her.

He threatened the woman with a suspected black handgun and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out of the car, a silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D and the suspect left the scene in the stolen car.

He drove off in the direction of Cloverhill Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen this silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D to contact them or any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

More in this section

Royal visit to Northern Ireland Woman tells Kate Middleton ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast walkabout
Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween
Ukrainian girl, 8, stabbed 70 times at Clare  accommodation 'is out of danger' Ukrainian girl, 8, stabbed 70 times at Clare  accommodation 'is out of danger'
hijackingPlace: Republic of Ireland
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated family handout file photo issued by the PSNI of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe. An inquest into the death of the Belfast schoolboy may need to be delayed until “all lines of inquiry have been pursued”, his family’s legal representatives have said. Noah, a pupil at St Malachy�s College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast last June, six days after he went missing.Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast last June, six days after he went missing. Issue date: Friday May 28, 2021.

Move not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges in Noah Donohoe case reviewed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.261 s