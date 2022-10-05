Man charged after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in Longford

Man charged after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in Longford

A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized €110,000 worth of cannabis and almost €29,000 in cash in Longford town yesterday.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 22:50
Sally Gorman

A man is to appear in court following the discovery of €110,000 worth of cannabis during the search of two properties in Longford Town.

Cocaine with an approximate value of €500 and almost €29,000 in cash, was also recovered.

The man in his 30s is due before a sitting of Longford District Court on October 18.

The search was conducted by Longford gardaí and members from Crime and Community Policing and the North West Region Armed Support Unit.

The drugs and cash have been sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Man killed in 'serious assault' at Tralee funeral 

More in this section

Law to stop predators seeking sex for rent may be shelved Law to stop predators seeking sex for rent may be shelved
National Implementation Plan press conference ‘No time to lose’ on sustainable development goals, says Micheál Martin
Brexit UK ‘seriously engaging’ in Northern Ireland Protocol talks, says Coveney
Drugs#Drugs CrisisGardaiCrimePlace: LongfordOrganisation: Longford District Court
Man charged after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in Longford

Herbal cannabis worth €40k seized at Shannon Airport

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s