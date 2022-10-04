Europe approves universal charger that will push Apple to scrap lightning port 

Europe approves universal charger that will push Apple to scrap lightning port 

Apple will have to come into line with the new rules on 2024 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 13:36
Eimer McAuley

The European Parliament has voted in new legislation that will introduce a common charger for small electrical devices like smartphones and tablets.

In 2024, new rules will be adopted making the USB type-C the standard charging port for smartphones, tablets, e-readers, keyboards, GPS devices, headphones and more.

From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops.

The legislation passed with 602 votes in favour, 13 against and eight abstentions.

It is hoped that the universal charger vote will create less waste that is harmful to the environment and will save consumers money. It is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and to empower consumers to make more sustainable choices

Chargers generate between 11,000 and 13,000 tons of electric and electronic waste annually, according to the European Commission. 

The new rules are expected to reduce this waste massively. 

Android phones already have the charging port, but Apple is going to have to make big changes in Europe to get their products up to speed with the new rule.

Smartphone companies have previously tried to avoid a universal charger rule coming into force, and vowed to reduce the amount of charging technologies used over the last 10 years, but now one charging port will have to be adopted by all producers. 

Apple has been the outlier in the industry, and now they are going to have to remove their lightning port and replace it with a USB-C connection.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 and it was thought that they would opt for a USC-C port, but they stuck with the lightning port.

Now the company will have to embrace the universal charger, alongside other major electrical goods manufacturers.

EU member state governments are expected to give final approval during the Environment Council meeting later this month. EU countries will have six months to transpose it into their national laws. 

Speaking about the vote, the Parliament's Alex Agius Saliba said: "The common charger will finally become a reality in Europe. We have waited more than ten years for these rules, but we can finally leave the current plethora of chargers in the past. 

"This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone — from frustrated consumers to our vulnerable environment."

Read More

First man to row from New York to Galway forced ashore just short of finish line

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Inflation crisis making delivery of social and cost rental homes 'increasingly challenging'
Tourism Ireland highlights Shannon as gateway to Wild Atlantic Way in US campaign Tourism Ireland highlights Shannon as gateway to Wild Atlantic Way in US campaign
HSE launches nationwide free home STI testing service  HSE launches nationwide free home STI testing service 
technologyAppleSmartphonesPlace: EuropeOrganisation: AppleOrganisation: European Parliament
<p>Half of those were less than 12 months old and died of natural causes which includes sudden infant death syndrome. Six died by suicide, one less than the previous year</p>

27 young people in State care or known to child and family services died in 2021

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s