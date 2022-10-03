Number of patients waiting for hospital beds jumps by more than 100

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds jumps by more than 100

Just five of the country's hospitals did not record a single patient waiting on a trolley this morning. File Picture

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 13:31
Steven Heaney

A total of 555 patients were waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning — an increase of 105 since Friday. 

As of 8am this morning, there were 482 people without beds in emergency departments (EDs) and 73 patients were waiting on other hospital wards, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The highest individual totals were at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and University Hospital Limerick (UHL), both of which had 74 patients waiting on trolleys.

At UHL, 53 patients were waiting in the ED and 21 were waiting elsewhere in the hospital, while all of the patients without beds at CUH were in its emergency department.

A further 49 patients were waiting on a bed at University Hospital Galway - 45 in the ED and four on other wards.

St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin and St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny had 43 and 42 patients without beds, respectively.

Just five of the country's hospitals did not record a single patient waiting on a trolley this morning.

Read More

INMO warns of a 'bleak winter ahead' as 10,000 patients spent time on trolleys during August

More in this section

Young adult alcohol statistics Taoiseach: Schools should get resources to educate pupils on alcohol from HSE 
Old Cathedral Building fire Over 50 firefighters tackle blaze in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter
Columba McVeigh search Family of Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh ‘hopeful’ as new search begins
HealthHospitalsPlace: CorkPlace: LimerickOrganisation: Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation
<p>A total of 54,771 people from Ukraine arrived in Ireland up to September 25, the CSO said (PA)</p>

Number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland reaches 54,000

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s