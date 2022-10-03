Number of patients waiting for hospital beds jumps by more than 100

A total of 555 patients were waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning — an increase of 105 since Friday.
As of 8am this morning, there were 482 people without beds in emergency departments (EDs) and 73 patients were waiting on other hospital wards, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO).
The highest individual totals were at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and University Hospital Limerick (UHL), both of which had 74 patients waiting on trolleys.
At UHL, 53 patients were waiting in the ED and 21 were waiting elsewhere in the hospital, while all of the patients without beds at CUH were in its emergency department.
A further 49 patients were waiting on a bed at University Hospital Galway - 45 in the ED and four on other wards.
St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin and St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny had 43 and 42 patients without beds, respectively.
Just five of the country's hospitals did not record a single patient waiting on a trolley this morning.