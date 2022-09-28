Ryanair to create 2,000 new jobs in Ireland by 2030 

The company detailed the findings of a PwC report which found it has flown 230m passengers to and from Ireland since 1985 and supports more than 26,000 Irish jobs annually.
Picture: PA

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 11:35

Ryanair has said it will create more than 2,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and IT developers in Ireland by 2030.

The airline also said it wants to grow Irish traffic from 20m to 30m per annum over the next decade.

Its announcement also includes:

  • Opening a new €50m training centre for pilots and cabin crew in Santry.
  • Opening a €8m new engineering excellence centre in Dublin.
  • Investing €10m in a 3-bay maintenance Hangar in Shannon, creating over 200 new jobs in Clare.
  • Investing over €20bn in new technology aircraft, with 210 new B737 Gamechanger ordered.
  • Growing Ryanair Labs from 600 to 1,000 high tech dev. jobs over the next 5 years.

It also detailed the findings of a PwC report which found it has flown 230m passengers to and from Ireland since 1985 and supports more than 26,000 Irish jobs annually.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the jobs announcement is "good news".

"We can be proud of Ryanair as an Irish company and as a driving force for change. They led the way within the EU with online booking and check-in, digital ticketing, and radical new pricing models. As an island, we rely heavily on our connectivity with Europe and the inbound tourism it brings," he said. 

"There’s more good news today with Ryanair’s commitment to grow its Irish passenger numbers to 30 million per annum, to create over 2,000 new high-skill jobs and invest further in its seven airports in Ireland."

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson added that the report "quantifies the enormous contribution made" by the airline to the Irish economy over the the last 35 years.

