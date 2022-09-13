Motorists paying up to 30% more for fuel than last year

Fuel prices have returned to similar levels seen in March of this year, which at the time were record prices.

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 19:17
Michelle McGlynn

Motorists are spending up to 30% more to fuel their cars than they were in September 2021.

The latest fuel prices survey from the AA shows the average price for petrol currently stands at €1.84 per litre while diesel is at €1.95 per litre.

Compared to the same month last year, it marks an increase of 18% for petrol and just under 30% for diesel.

For the average motorist driving a petrol car, it will cost €2,234 to fill it annually based on current prices. This is up €346 from last September.

For diesel drivers, it will cost €1,940 to run their car for a year based on current prices. This is an increase of €440 on September 2021.

Prices peaked in June at €2.13 for petrol and €2.02 for diesel.

Although current prices are lower than this peak, the cost is still a major cause of concern for motorists, said Paddy Comyn, AA Ireland Head of Communications.

"With increases in energy prices across the board, these prices will remain a source of worry for many motorists," said Mr Comyn.

"With home heating costs likely to be higher than expected this year, for those people that depend on their car, there will be added pressure.

"We would hope the Government would take this into consideration in the forthcoming budget."

