Cork TD calls for awareness campaign on deadly bird flu

An "awareness campaign" should begin around the deadly flu affecting birds, a Cork TD has said, after being "inundated" with suspected cases.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed that avian influenza is known to be currently circulating in wild birds, especially breeding seabirds around the coast.

Since July, there have been 14 positive avian influenza cases confirmed in wild birds in Ireland, with four cases confirmed in Kerry and one in Cork, the department said. Three of the birds found in Munster were gannets, while the fourth was a raven found off the Kerry coast, it added.

A spokesperson said: "While risk of transmission to humans is considered very low, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds.

"In addition, due to its highly infectious nature of the disease to birds, anyone travelling from an area known or suspected to be affected with avian influenza or where wild birds have been found dead should not come into contact with poultry/captive birds without prior cleaning and disinfection of clothing and footwear.

"Poultry owners and keepers of captive birds are urged to maintain the highest standards of biosecurity to protect their flocks. Strict biosecurity remains the number one preventative measure to introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks."

Cork West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said that he has spoken with Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan about bird flu, with the promise of an increase in the publicity campaign.

The Fianna Fáil climate and biodiversity spokesperson claimed that he "has been inundated with reports of dying or sick birds in particular, which have clear signs of the virus", while uploading a video of a bird suspected to have the affliction on his social media channels.

"This is something I warned of months ago. It has had a devastating impact on wild bird populations in the UK, and especially sea birds that breed and nest in tightly packed colonies, where the spread of the virus increases.

“Now it is on Irish shores. I have recorded gannets in distress with clear signs of the virus near my hometown of Clonakilty," Mr O'Sullivan said.

He said there are reports that bird flu may be present in the world famous gannet colony on Little Skellig off the Kerry coast.

“Ireland is world famous for its seabird colonies, we have some of the biggest colonies of gannets, Manx shearwaters and tern colonies in all of Europe. It would be an absolute travesty if we were to lose any of them," he added.

Mr O'Sullivan urged the public to report sights of the birds showing signs of the disease while maintaining their distance.

Suspected cases can be logged through the avian influenza hotline on 01 607 2512 during office hours or 01 492 8026 outside office hours.