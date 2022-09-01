19-year-old charged with sexual assault of minor

19-year-old charged with sexual assault of minor

The man, now 19 and who was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, appeared before Bandon District Court on Thursday. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 13:50
Noel Baker

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor and has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party while a book of evidence is prepared.

The man, now 19 and who was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, appeared before Bandon District Court on Thursday.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault between specified dates.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was provided to Judge James McNulty by Detective Garda Evelyn Brosnan of the Protective Services Unit (PSU) in Dunmanway.

She told the judge that when the charge was put to the man he had made no reply.

Sergeant Paul Kelly said he was seeking an adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence, and that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed the man be sent forward for trial, or on a signed plea, should that arise.

The matter will next come before the court on October 6 next.

Gardaí said they had no objections to the man's release on bail but specified one condition be that he have no contact with the alleged injured party or any member of the family.

Judge McNulty heard the man was earning minimum wage and granted him legal aid.

More in this section

Stephen Donnelly's rental property Stephen Donnelly says failure to register Dublin rental property was an oversight 
Dunnes Stores worker charged with lewd act in M&S toilets loses unfair dismissal action Dunnes Stores worker charged with lewd act in M&S toilets loses unfair dismissal action
Cyber bullying stock Government warned of 'dangerous levels' of bullying in schools and calls for action
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Energy prices are going up again. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire</p>

Electric Ireland announces another price hike for October 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices