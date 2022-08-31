Families of seriously ill children paying €35 a day for hospital parking

Families of seriously ill children have been forced to pay up to €35 a day for parking while their child receives medical treatment.

The Irish Cancer Society and Children in Hospital Ireland have said relief must be provided from hefty hospital parking charges for families who are living under huge financial pressure.

They have published a report highlighting how the family of children with serious illnesses incur annual costs of €4,776 in expenses associated with attending their child’s appointments, as parents pay €4 an hour for parking.

The issue of car parking charges in hospitals for patients has been highlighted for some time.

In the Programme for Government, agreed and published over two years ago, a pledge was made to introduce a cap on the maximum daily charge for car parking for patients and visitors at all public hospitals “where possible”.

It added a pledge to “introduce flexible passes in all public hospitals for patients and their families”.

However, according to this new report, progress in this area has been slow.

While other measures have helped to alleviate pressure on families, the report said it was “time for a decisive next step through the elimination of parking charges for families with children in hospital”.

Laura Cullinan’s 10-year-old daughter Isobel was twice diagnosed with cancer.

During her treatment, the family would regularly make trips from Roscommon to Mullingar, and to Dublin.

“Isobel was just a toddler when we entered the world of childhood cancer,” she said.

“During this harrowing time, we would use the hospital car parks for long periods, often paying multiple times in a day. Parking was just one more additional cost on top of the financial stress a cancer diagnosis brings.”

Fiona Fallon, whose three-year-old daughter Anna has congenital heart disease, said she had to pay for parking for weeks on end while Anna spent months in hospital.

“It was an added stress having to watch the clock and worry about having the cash to pay for parking, all while you’re discussing something as important as your daughter’s life with the consultant,” she said.

I’ve had to rush out of appointments to get back to the car, as losing just a couple of minutes on the way out for a toilet break could cost you another hour or a clamping fee with on-street parking.

“Parents of sick children should not have to worry about parking, they have enough to worry about.”

The report noted there was evidence of good practice where hospitals provide free car parking to some families of children in hospital.

But, it said, even with 14 out of 22 hospitals offering free parking or concessions, families were still reporting high parking charges across the country.

Irish Cancer Society chief executive Averil Power added: “Government must step up in the budget to help lighten the load by removing or significantly reducing these unjustifiable charges.”