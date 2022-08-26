'Unacceptable' that Sinn Féin TD's rental property wasn't registered

'Unacceptable' that Sinn Féin TD's rental property wasn't registered

Johnny Guirke of Sinn Fein claimed: 'This property was initially registered. However, it has come to my attention that this registration lapsed due to an error on behalf of the letting agent.' Picture: Damien Storan

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 21:00
Noel Baker

Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke has been warned over any future slip-ups after it emerged one of his rental properties was not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The party said the Meath-West TD could face disciplinary action if any other such errors emerged, with a Sinn Féin statement stressing: “All rental properties should be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board — no ifs, buts or maybes.

“It isn’t acceptable that a rental property was not registered, even for a short period."

It had been reported that Mr Guirke’s rental property in Cois na hAbhainn in Co Galway was not registered with the RTB, with the TD stating that it had previously been registered but that a letting agent handling the rental had not renewed it.

Three other rental properties owned by the Sinn Féin deputy, in Co Longford and Co Meath, are RTB-registered.

According to the Sinn Féin statement: “Johnny has accepted he made an error in relation to a rental property when its RTB registration lapsed which was being managed by a local agent. 

“He rectified the situation when it came to light. The property was properly listed in the members’ interests register.

“The party has formally spoken with Johnny and made it clear to him that the situation with regard to the rental property not being registered properly with the RTB was unacceptable and that any further lapses would result in disciplinary action from the party.”

Deputy Guirke said: “This property was initially registered. However, it has come to my attention that this registration lapsed due to an error on behalf of the letting agent.

“As soon as I became aware of this, I immediately rectified this and the property is registered again with the RTB. 

“I take my responsibilities very seriously and regret that this error occurred.” 

He said he managed the properties directly and had always made full declarations to the Standards in Public Office Commission.

The Sinn Féin deputy also said that as soon as he became aware of the situation he took immediate steps to address it and had also paid a late registration fee, for each month it was not registered.

The issue emerged at the end of a week in which Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy stepped down from a junior ministerial post amid controversy over issues with a number of his properties, including registration. 

New laws introduced last April mean landlords who do not register a tenancy can be fined up to €4,000 and face a six-month jail term.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Another minister departs with a sorry tale to tell

More in this section

Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash
American football comes to Dublin Taoiseach greets US marching band ahead of American football clash in Dublin
Fertility cow monitor Fears for more than 50 jobs at Galway dairy plant after sale of milk interests
#Robert TroyRental Sector#HousingPropertyPerson: Robert TroyPerson: Johnny GuirkeOrganisation: RTB
<p>The announcement from SSE Airtricity came just a day after energy regulator CRU announced new measures aimed at supporting households this winter. File photo</p>

Warnings of more to come after 'unprecedented' SSE Airtricity price hike 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices