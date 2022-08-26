'Unacceptable' that Sinn Féin TD's rental property wasn't registered

Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke has been warned over any future slip-ups after it emerged one of his rental properties was not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The party said the Meath-West TD could face disciplinary action if any other such errors emerged, with a Sinn Féin statement stressing: “All rental properties should be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board — no ifs, buts or maybes.

“It isn’t acceptable that a rental property was not registered, even for a short period."

It had been reported that Mr Guirke’s rental property in Cois na hAbhainn in Co Galway was not registered with the RTB, with the TD stating that it had previously been registered but that a letting agent handling the rental had not renewed it.

Three other rental properties owned by the Sinn Féin deputy, in Co Longford and Co Meath, are RTB-registered.

According to the Sinn Féin statement: “Johnny has accepted he made an error in relation to a rental property when its RTB registration lapsed which was being managed by a local agent.

“He rectified the situation when it came to light. The property was properly listed in the members’ interests register.

“The party has formally spoken with Johnny and made it clear to him that the situation with regard to the rental property not being registered properly with the RTB was unacceptable and that any further lapses would result in disciplinary action from the party.”

Deputy Guirke said: “This property was initially registered. However, it has come to my attention that this registration lapsed due to an error on behalf of the letting agent.

“As soon as I became aware of this, I immediately rectified this and the property is registered again with the RTB.

“I take my responsibilities very seriously and regret that this error occurred.”

He said he managed the properties directly and had always made full declarations to the Standards in Public Office Commission.

The Sinn Féin deputy also said that as soon as he became aware of the situation he took immediate steps to address it and had also paid a late registration fee, for each month it was not registered.

The issue emerged at the end of a week in which Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy stepped down from a junior ministerial post amid controversy over issues with a number of his properties, including registration.

New laws introduced last April mean landlords who do not register a tenancy can be fined up to €4,000 and face a six-month jail term.