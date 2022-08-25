PSNI concerned for missing man thought to be heading for border

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said it is growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a missing man.
Gerard Courtney has been missing since Tuesday, August 9, at 10.30am.
He was last seen leaving the ferry terminal in Belfast heading towards Shore Rd.
Gerard is 5'7", of medium build, with brown hair and glasses.
When last seen, he was wearing an orange hi-vis vest, a dark waterproof jacket, blue shorts, dark-coloured undershorts, and Adidas Gazelle trainers.
He had a blue mountain bike which has orange bags on the side, and a white helmet.
It is thought Gerard may be heading towards the border.
Police are asking Gerard or any person who knows of his whereabouts to get in contact with them on the non-emergency number 101, quote reference number 1657/14/08/22, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.