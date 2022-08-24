Robert Troy resigns as Minister of State

Minister of State Robert Troy has resigned following ten days of controversy.

In a statement issued this evening he said he would not apologise for being a landlord but would resign as Minister for Trade Promotion.

"I am issuing this statement as a serving TD for the constituency of Longford/Westmeath to officially announce my resignation as a Minister of State.

The last ten days have been extremely difficult, but I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me. "

More to follow...