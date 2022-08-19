Man's body found on Cavan road following hit and run

Man's body found on Cavan road following hit and run

A man in his 50s was found on the N3 in Ballyjamesduff this afternoon. Picture: Damien Storan.

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 22:16
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run after a man's body was found on a road in Cavan.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was found near the Billis Bridge on the N3 in Ballyjamesduff this afternoon. 

Gardaí said they have established the man was hit by a car which did not remain at the scene. They also said they believe the incident happened between 10pm yesterday and 12pm today.

The man's body was taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

"Forensic collision investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and the road has reopened," a spokesman said.

"Gardaí in Bailieboro are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, and to any person who is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage in the wider Cavan area," they added.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were on the N3 in Ballyjamesduff between 10pm on Thursday and 12pm today and who saw any unusual activity in the area to contact them. 

Any drivers who may have camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area between these hours are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

