Infant dies in Roscommon following collision with vehicle

The infant received medical care at the scene of the incident but was later pronounced dead. Photo: Damien Storan.

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 15:36
Eimer McAuley

A male infant has died following a serious road traffic incident in Roscommon on Friday. 

The incident happened just after 9am when a jeep-style vehicle collided with the child. 

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, near Ballinagare this morning. 

The infant received medical treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway. 

No other parties were reported as being injured.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

In a statement issued today a garda spokesperson said: "A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time."

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

