Tight-knit Killarney community coming to terms with tragic death of pensioner

They stood with ashen faces, cupped hands over mouths, interspersed by gentle back rubs and hugs as gardaí walked around the estate with evidence-gathering folders — this close-knit community in Killarney is still coming to terms with a tragedy in their midst that is scarcely believable.

Ardshanavooly is an estate that has seen hundreds of families grow up over the decades, but the late Miriam Burns, who was found dead in her home on Monday in what gardaí subsequently described as unexplained circumstances, was a staple of the neighbourhood for almost 50 years.

She may have travelled to visit her now-grown family, with children in locations throughout the world, but she "could never stay away from Killarney for very long, because she loved it".

That is according to a neighbour who knew Miriam from the first days of when she moved into Ardshanavooly in 1974, local councillor Donal Grady.

"Miriam was a lady, always smiling as she cycled past, which she loved to do. That smile is now quenched and the community is devastated," Mr Grady said.

"This is a tight-knit community who have been here for decades, it's as good an estate as you could get."

It's one of those estates that has seen lots of families come and go, with new generations of families coming in and continuing the sense of community, starting the cycle again.

Miriam Burns was a constant in the community as it changed down through the decades while keeping its core values of friendship, neighbourhood, and camaraderie, he said.

"Miriam was Killarney to the core, a friend to everyone. She was a carer, who cared about people not just in her professional capacity, but also those who weren't.

"That lovely smile was for everyone, and she will be sorely, sorely missed."

Neighbours were reticent to speak to members of the media who had assembled, unaccustomed to such a presence in the most tragic of circumstances.

It is a picture-perfect snapshot of Irish suburban life, picturesque gardens and painted homes, with green spaces and children's toys and bicycles dotted throughout.

The shocked and pale faces of those who did speak were palpable.

Those who did speak briefly kept it short, but with a consistent theme — Miriam Burns was one of their very best people, a glamorous woman whose youthful exuberance and ever-smiling face belied her 75 years.

Gardaí at the home of Miriam Burns in Ardshanavooly Estate, Killarney, Co Kerry, on Tuesday. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Gardaí were seen conducting their business around the home of Ms Burns, which is tucked away in a typical terraced fashion, like you would see in housing estates throughout the country.

Their serious faces as they went to various doors and homes was about the only indication to an outsider that something was amiss, such is the peace and tranquility of the various rows of homes.

The neighbours and Mr Grady spoke of how they would attempt to face the collective trauma of one of their own dying in tragic circumstances, how they would help each other through the shock and the grief — just like Miriam Burns would have done for them.

"Miriam was everyone's friend. She went above and beyond the call of duty for people, and was interested in everyone and everything in our town," Mr Grady said.

"Ardshanavooly is a wonderful place, and we will come together to heal, but Miriam will never be forgotten."