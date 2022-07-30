Cork eventer attacks sarcoma hurdle at full tilt 

Waking up to the demands of a toddler is a morning ritual in many houses. But for Ruth Walsh, it is one she never stops being grateful for.

The 37-year-old physiotherapist from Mitchelstown, Co Cork, is keenly aware that her only daughter, two-year-old Zoe, is a huge miracle for her and her husband Stephen.

She describes the little girl as the couple’s miracle surprise, arriving in June 2020 after a big battle by Ruth after a diagnosis of sarcoma in her ankle.

Ruth says of her pandemic baby: “With my chemotherapy, I had no time to save eggs. I was in early menopause from the chemo. We had given up hope of it happening really. Then I was 11 weeks (pregnant) before I actually knew I was pregnant! We could not believe it!”

She added: “I still can’t believe I got that lucky. It is incredible that I got her. She is the real surprise in all of this.”

Zoe’s arrival came after a very tough four years for Ruth, who is speaking about her experience with sarcoma to mark Sarcoma Awareness Month.

She had led a very active life until the summer of 2016, when sarcoma dealt her a huge blow. She had been suffering random pain in her right ankle but put it down to her active lifestyle, which included regular horse riding.

However the pain refused to go away and an MRI scan was scheduled for her. But fate got in the way and a few days before the scan was due to take place, she decided to get herself checked when she found it difficult to walk. An xray showed a large mass in her right ankle which initially looked to be a bone cyst. However following the scheduled MRI scan and a review of the xray, Ruth was told the mass was “aggressive and suspicious looking".

A biopsy followed but was inconclusive, leading to a further wait for Ruth, before another biopsy carried out in Dublin was reviewed in the UK.

This was followed by a diagnosis of a benign giant cell tumour, which was subsequently removed in October 2016. But the tumour grew again and despite having a benign diagnosis, Ruth had no other alternative but to undergo a below-the-knee amputation of her leg.

She said: “This devastating surgery took place on December 14, 2016. A few weeks later, after the leg was analysed again and reviewed in the UK, my official diagnosis was a Telangiectatic Osteosarcoma, a rare sarcoma sub-type. I now officially had cancer and it was six months since I had presented with symptoms.”

As a physiotherapist, Ruth was well aware of the challenges that lay ahead of her with the diagnosis and that the time which had passed since first presenting with symptoms was not ideal.

She immediately began a course of chemotherapy but further tests showed that the cancer had spread to her lung area.

This news brought with it some tough realities for Ruth, Stephen and their extended family – she was told her chances of surviving the next five years were just 30%.

She reflects now: “I really wasn’t ready to die and couldn’t believe in some ways that life could deal me this blow so early on.”

Ruth describes herself as someone who is driven by solutions, which she puts down to her job as a physiotherapist.

Even though her prognosis was devastating, she committed to fight against the disease as strongly as she could and underwent a gruelling nine months of chemotherapy treatment and a resection of her lung. In October 2017, she underwent her last round of chemotherapy and has been having regular scans since.

She described Stephen as her rock during the hospital appointments, treatment and regular scans. As a couple, they had to put their marriage plans on hold because of Ruth’s illness.

She explains: “In 2019, I got married to Stephen. I was due to get married in July 2017 but I was in the middle of chemotherapy. We went to Portugal to get married.”

While 2020 will be remembered by many as being the year when Covid-19 hit, Ruth will reflect on it as one of the biggest years of her life, partly because of Zoe’s arrival but also because she returned to the field of competition in eventing.

Not one to let adversity get in the way, she returned to riding and in October 2020, she competed at an Eventing Ireland competition - at the same level she was at before her amputation.

She says: “Riding has always been the sport I loved the most. It was a passion from a very young age for myself and my sister. All I wanted to do was get back to that. Cancer takes so much from you. It took my leg, it took my independence, it took everything that I couldn’t control. I couldn’t reconcile with the thought of it taking the one thing that I loved the most. I had to get back in some shape or form. I knew there would be difficulties but I just felt I wanted to find a way.”

In 2018, she and her family and local community came together to raise funds which led to the purchase of a machine for Cork University Hospital’s chemotherapy ward. She explains: “It warms the hands and inflates the veins in your hands so it is easier to get a line in for chemotherapy.

“The remainder was used to change my prosthesis to the one I have now. At the time, I couldn’t ride with the one I had – it kept turning and twisting. I walk and ride in this leg now. I don’t change legs anymore – I have one which does everything.”

Now, she rides at least three times a week, sometimes four, to keep herself fit.

Simple items which are used by able-bodied riders have proven to be the key to ensuring Ruth can keep doing her hobby.

“I changed my stirrups so I have magnetic stirrups and my boot has a magnet on the sole. It gives me some stability. They are a safety stirrup and a safety magnet. It gives me extra security. That was a gamechanger. They are actually for able-bodied people who use them in high level show jumping when jumping very high fences.”

She also says a very special gentleman has helped her back to the level she was at before she had her leg amputated.

“At the time I had just bought a very special horse. He really understood that I had some challenges and was very patient with me. His name is Trilby. He is a gentleman!” Despite the miracles of Zoe’s arrival and her return to eventing, Ruth is keen to stress that life is not always easy. She says she finds being an amputee difficult at times when she cannot do things like she did before her illness.

Ruth Walsh with Trilby in North Cork.

“It is very difficult still. There are good days and bad days with the leg. I had just finished a Post Graduate degree in Veterinary Physiotherapy in 2016. And I was just about to do a Masters when I got sick so it cut into something I had spent a long time working towards. I had just finished in the UK in 2016 and about four weeks later, they found the tumour.”

However, Ruth has returned to work to treat horses on a part time basis, which she describes as very physical.

Looking ahead to this October, Ruth is looking forward to being cancer-free for five years.

She says: “It is a big milestone for cancer, especially ones where there has been a lot of spread, like in my case. The prognosis was so poor initially - so sometimes you can beat the odds.”