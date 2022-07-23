Gardaí ask for public's help in locating missing Kildare woman

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in locating a woman missing from Co. Kildare.
Andrea McCollum. 49. has been missing from her home in Nurney since last Wednesday, July 20.
Andrea is described as being 5'6" in height, with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, dark bottoms and runners.
Gardaí and Andrea's family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.