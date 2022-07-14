Teen missing for almost two weeks known to frequent Drogheda

Gardaí are seeking the public's help locating a teenager who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Charles McDonagh, 17, went missing from Ballina, Co Mayo on July 2.
He is described as being 5'8 and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Charlie was wearing a black puffer jacket, tracksuit bottoms and had an Adidas backpack with him.
Charlie is known to frequent the Belmullet area of Co Mayo as well as Drogheda, Co Louth.
Anyone with information on Charles’ whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.