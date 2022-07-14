Teen missing for almost two weeks known to frequent Drogheda

Teen missing for almost two weeks known to frequent Drogheda

Have you seen Charles McDonagh? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 19:00
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help locating a teenager who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Charles McDonagh, 17, went missing from Ballina, Co Mayo on July 2.

He is described as being 5'8 and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Charlie was wearing a black puffer jacket, tracksuit bottoms and had an Adidas backpack with him.

Charlie is known to frequent the Belmullet area of Co Mayo as well as Drogheda, Co Louth.

Anyone with information on Charles’ whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Households who host Ukrainian refugees to receive €400 monthly payment soon Households who host Ukrainian refugees to receive €400 monthly payment soon
An Bord Pleanála chair orders board members to review declarations of interest An Bord Pleanála chair orders board members to review declarations of interest
John Steele funeral Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for bonfire fall victim
Missing people
<p>DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the burning of effigies of political leaders on a Co Antrim bonfire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)</p>

Effigies of female politicians hung from bonfire condemned by DUP leader

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices