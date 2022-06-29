Promoters and sexual violence campaigners aim to make festivals safer

The Sexual Violence Centre Cork is teaming up with some of Ireland's biggest music festivals to make nightlife safer.

Mary Crilly, CEO of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, said that she and volunteers will man a marquee at the Longitude festival in Marley Park this weekend. (Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, the Creator.)

The initiative is part of the centre's Safe Gigs campaign, which is calling on venues, their staff, and attendees to promote safe gigs for everyone, to tackle sexual violence and discrimination, and to ensure a good night out, free from harm.

One of the UK and Ireland's largest festival organisers, Festival Republic, has asked Ms Crilly and Safe Gigs to promote zero tolerance of sexual violence at its festivals, including Electric Picnic later this year, Ms Crilly said.

"We’ve been approached by Festival Republic, which runs the big festivals in Ireland and the UK. Every festival is being told to highlight zero tolerance [for sexual violence and discrimination] and they've asked us to partner with them. It's fantastic."

Dola Twomey, of Cork Sexual Violence Centre, said the festival centre can function both as a crisis support centre, should it be required, and as an outreach post to promote Safe Gigs and zero tolerance for abuse.

Megan Thee Stallion will be one of the headline acts at Longitude. Picture: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Recent funding from the Department of Justice will allow the Sexual Violence Centre Cork to continue its work. The centre has been entirely supported by charitable donations up until recent days, Ms Twomey said.

"We expect to have 10 to 15 people there each day [of the festival]," Ms Twomey said.

"In our day job, we meet victims of sexual violence, we see the worst side of what can happen to people on a night out: Sexual violence, sexual assault, and all those micro aggressions that add up. Spiking has been on the increase. The night-time economy and festivals are supposed to be fun, but some people are now too afraid to go out. The need for change is coming from every angle and it's reaching a crescendo."

Ms Twomey said that although 80% of people are assaulted by someone they know, "horrific" assaults are also happening to people on nights out, and these attacks are often tolerated.

"There's a lot of victim-blaming, this unconscious bias: Why were you there? What were you drinking? And as long as we just look at the victim, we’re not looking at the context in which they were assaulted. We're not looking at how it can be stopped."

Ms Crilly said that promoting Safe Gigs at festivals, with just a few staff members at the Sexual Violence Centre, was challenging, but they have achieved many things over the years with just a few people "tipping away at it".

A recent success of this "tipping away" effort was acknowledged by the Press Ombudsman last week for their campaign to end the use of the words 'child porn' in media reports.

Ms Crilly said that an advisory note has been sent to editors by the Press Ombudsman against continued use of the term.

Such illegal material is child sexual abuse and is already referred to as such in other jurisdictions, including the UK.

Although the term 'child pornography' does still exist in Irish legislation, there has been a push not to use such terminology in public discourse.

The term 'porn' is believed by some to attribute some agency to the child (who has none), or to normalise or lessen the gravity of child sexual abuse.

Child sexual-abuse material adds to the pain of victims because their abuse is seen, shared, sold, bought, and viewed by others, which can retraumatise the victim and prolong suffering.