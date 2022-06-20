Limerick to get new €150m hospital after planning approved

Planning permission for a 150-bed private hospital on the outskirts of Limerick city has been granted by Limerick city and county council.

The €150m hospital, which will be developed by Kirkland Investments at Towlerton, Ballysimon, Limerick, on behalf of the Bon Secours Health System (BSHS), will double the hospital group's total staff in the county to 500.

The Bon Secours group, which owns and operates Barrington’s Private Hospital in Limerick City, said it was proceeding “with immediate effect to detail design stage, with tendering for a construction partner to commence shortly and work on the site to begin in January of next year”.

“Built to the highest technical, accessibility, and sustainability standards, the two-year build programme will see the 150 inpatient and day-bed landmark facility just 600m from Junction 29 on the M7 motorway, open in January 2025.

“The €150 million facility will be the single biggest investment in medical care in Limerick in recent years, addressing a significant medical services need, with the Mid-West the only region in Ireland with no private hospital at this scale.

“The commitment will also see specialities currently delivered at Bon Secours Hospital Limerick at George’s Quay expanded, to include a medical assessment unit, cardiology, and other medical services.“

'State-of-the-art'

Jason Kenny, CEO of Bon Secours Limerick, said it has already “doubled staff and patient numbers” at Barrington’s Hospital but that “due to site restrictions there, we are developing this state-of-the-art new hospital at Ballysimon in order to meet the needs of the region”.

“We would not have arrived at this juncture without the support of our staff, medical partners such as our consultants and GPs, and, indeed, patients across the Mid-West region,” added Mr Kenny.

Dr Siobhán Grimes, Clinical Director, Bon Secours Limerick said the new hospital “will raise the quality and scope of medicine in the Limerick area to unprecedented levels”.

Clinicians across our region understand the need for greater access and innovation in medical care and this new state-of-the-art hospital on the Ballysimon Road will do exactly that.”

Rudi Butler of Kirkland Investments Ltd said the development would “strengthen Limerick’s profile and indeed the wider Mid West region and form a very important part of the overall development plans which Kirkland have for the Towlerton Lands which comprises of 62 acres”.

BSHS is the largest private hospital operator in the country, employing 4,000 people in Dublin, Tralee, Cork, and Galway.

In 2017, it acquired and refurbished the 200-year-old Barringtons Hospital with an additional €4m investment in new services and improvements in operating theatres.