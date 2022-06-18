Recruitment issues leading to GP shortages in rural and urban areas

Patients in rural areas may soon be unable to get a GP appointment on the same day they phone in as doctor shortages worsen, a conference in Limerick heard.

The WONCA World Rural Health Conference took place over the weekend. Its main focus was on the challenges for patients and medical staff n rural areas.

Among the issues discussed was the "tough" picture of recruitment.

Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) president and conference speaker Professor Tom O’ Dowd said: “Younger GPs have all been hospital doctors (in training) and have grown in an environment where there is a lot of doctors around.

“Then many of them will say they don’t want to go into single-handed practices.”

The ICGP estimates that 25% of practices are run by one GP.

Even pre-pandemic, it found half of all GPs trying to recruit a partner were unable to do so. This is particularly a problem for rural practices, where locum cover is also difficult to come by. Just one-in-three attempts to hire a locum in a city area are successful and this drops to one-in-five attempts in rural areas.

Prof O’Dowd warned some 700 GPs are due to retire in the next six years, and said at least 2,500 new family doctors will be needed within the next seven years as the population grows.

Same-day appointments

He said GPs now target appointments to ensure children, older people, and immunocompromised patients can still get a same-day appointment with everyone else pushed back.

“They (patients) are well used to the website now telling them we are temporarily closed, we can’t see you today,” he said.

This is exacerbated by pent-up demand caused by Covid-19.

He said: “It is not unusual for patients to come with a list of ailments.”

The ICGP wants to establish a high-level working group on the future of general practice with the government. Prof O'Dowd expects solutions may need to include increased numbers of GP training places and additional funding for practice nurses.

Meanwhile, the shortages are now also affecting urban areas.

Dr Nuala O’Connor at Elmwood Practice in Cork city recently advised patients they can only have 15-minute appointment slots, with waits of up to three weeks for adult non-acute appointments.

“That is a manpower issue, to be honest. That is nothing to do with Covid,” she said.

It is very difficult to get locum doctors at the moment. In our particular practice, we have three on maternity leaves and we have recruited one doctor.

The Frankfield practice is in a purpose-built building and has a busy patient list, but she said: “The doctors aren’t around.”

In her role as Covid-19 lead with the ICGP, she is aware of many practices facing similar challenges.

“It’s reflected everywhere. Everyone is having difficulty in recruiting doctors so therefore they are having difficulty in providing sufficient appointments,” she said.

She also highlighted the Covid-19 delays as adding to the pressure. People missed bone density checks or are coming for menopausal consultations and might be a year or two into the condition.

“They didn’t come for their general health checks,” she said. “There is a lot more general practice going on and we have less manpower.”