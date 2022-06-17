Most Irish Catholics support women priests and inclusivity for LGBTQ+ people

The majority of practising Catholics in Ireland support the ordination of women as priests and call for more respect for LGBTQ+ people, according to a recent church survey.

Catholics worldwide were given an opportunity to give their thoughts and views about the church, as part of the Global Synodal process, launched by Pope Francis in October of last year.

The key issues of concern that have emerged are around equality for women, the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the Catholic Church and reform of church structures.

According to the research, 96% of Irish Catholics consulted favoured the ordination of women as either deacons or priests, while 70% want greater lay involvement in church decision-making.

This includes greater roles for divorced and remarried people or couples and single parents.

The survey also showed that 85% expressed support for LGBTQ+ people and were concerned about church exclusion, attitudes and language.

About 85% of Irish Catholics who responded said they believed that priests should be allowed to marry, while 86% agreed that church teaching should be changed to include people of all sexual orientations, and marital or family statuses.

The survey also highlights a call for better-prepared, shorter sermons, and the removal of Old Testament and other readings at Masses.

The survey was carried out across the 26 dioceses in Ireland and, according to the Irish Times, will be considered by a 160-strong national assembly in Athlone this weekend in preparation for a synod in Rome next year.

Sr Natalie Becquart, the undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops in Rome, said Pope Francis considered the diocesan phase the most important phase of the process because it draws on input from the "grassroots".

She said the Pope asks of everybody to give their voice to the process "regardless of their background and experience" of the Church.

Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry said he was surprised by a number of the concerns that people raised in the survey. Picture: John McElroy

The contribution from Irish Catholics is part of a worldwide initiative ahead of the Synod on Synodality called by Pope Francis for the Vatican in October 2023.

Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry said he was surprised by a number of the concerns people raised in the survey.

"I was expecting some of as we might call them, the red button issues to come in, in relation to LGBTQ, women's ordination and various issues like that," he said.

"Other issues that came up that I wasn't expecting was certainly maybe the language around the liturgy, something maybe I take for granted.

"The introduction of the revised missal back about 10 years ago, probably hasn't worked for people and people were saying to us ... that the language of the liturgy is not speaking to people.

"That's very significant. That's something that I think we need to take very seriously," he added.

Bishop Dempsey also said the idea of leadership positions in the church took him by surprise as well.

"I was amazed at the amount of people were talking about maybe they felt that they didn't have a role of leadership in their parish in and around a parish, pastoral council, our liturgy groups and various aspects of parish life like that."

However, the Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy, says ordaining women is not necessarily a solution to the issues affecting the Catholic Church, adding all of the issues raised in the survey need to be fully examined.

"This is something we're going to have to drill down into, all of us, theologically, spiritually work it out together," he said.

"It is a serious challenge for us that we have no priests.

"Now that's, however, also true in other churches that have women ministers, we can't simply say it will be a solution and I don't think in fairness to women that it should be seen simply as a solution issue."