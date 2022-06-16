Hike in air passenger numbers fails to reach pre-pandemic level

Passenger figures for the country’s five main airports are yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, figures show.

Newly-released Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows that passenger numbers for the first quarter of 2022 are down 37% from the same time period in 2019.

In the first quarter of this year, Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock, and Kerry airports catered for 4.7m passengers — a figure 11 times higher than 2021 levels.

Overall, the number of passengers arriving to or departing from Ireland in March rose by 76% compared with March 2020, when the pandemic took hold, but is still 25% lower than the same month in 2019.

Just over 41,000 flights were handled by these airports in the first quarter of 2022, with Dublin handling 85 percent of these at 35,120.

This resulted in 4,099,288 passengers passing through Dublin Airport, compared to 6,480,314 during the same period in 2019.

Increased gradually

While the report does not include passenger figures for Dublin Airport in recent weeks, when the airport saw lengthy delays and queues, data shows that numbers increased gradually from 969,467 in January to 1,816,123 in March.

Cork Airport, meanwhile, handled 7% of the flights in and out of Ireland during the first three months of 2022, with 288,323 passengers on board 2,683 flights.

Just over 2,000 flights arrived at and departed from Shannon Airport, serving 180,463 passengers, during the first quarter of this year. During the same period in 2019, 269,887 passengers passed through the airport.

So far in 2022, the top route for Cork, Shannon, and Knock airports was London Stansted, while the top route for Kerry was London Luton.

In Dublin Airport, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Amsterdam Schiphol were the most popular routes.

“The figures show an increase in international travel during Q1 2022," said statistician Dr Nele van der Wielen.

"However, data shows that passengers travelling to and from Ireland are still down by 21% compared with Q1 2020 and down by 37% compared with same period in 2019.

“Almost 2.2m more passengers travelled to Ireland in Q1 2022 when compared with Q1 2021, but this is 1.6m fewer passengers when compared with the same period in 2019,” said Ms van der Wielen.

“In Q1 2022, 2.3m passengers departed from Ireland, which was 2.1m more than the same period in 2021, but still fewer by 1.6m when compared with Q1 2019."

Meanwhile, air freight handled by Irish airports during the first three months of 2022 was down 2% when compared to last year’s figures.