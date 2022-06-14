Government being 'dragged kicking and screaming' to help with cost of living crisis

The Government has been accused of having to be 'dragged kicking and screaming' to provide measures to support households facing the cost of living crisis, as both opposition TDs and Fine Gael Senators today called for measures to provide relief to families.

Reacting to comments made by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that those struggling to pay for fuel should go to their local social welfare office and look for assistance, Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore said it was “totally out of touch” and a “really insulting suggestion to make to people”.

“Government has a responsibility to deal with this, and there are measures they can take to do that,” she said.

The latest CSO figures last week put inflation at a 38-year-high, with energy and fuel costs, as well as the cost of the weekly shop, all driving costs upwards.

Solidarity-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett said Mr Ryan’s comment came “as if the Government have no responsibility to take urgent action because of their failure to address a cost of living crisis that they have the power and resources to try to address”.

“We are going to see a major movement of people power on the streets to try and force them to take the action that so far, they’re refusing to take,” he said.

Mr Boyd Barrett said a major protest would take place in cities around the country this weekend to tell the Government it must take action on the cost of living crisis affecting households.

Earlier, Fine Gael senators led by Regina Doherty discussed a motion on giving more to the “squeezed middle” that pays a “large proportion of income tax but [are] earning too much to qualify for many State supports”.

“We would like to see that work pays better,” Ms Doherty said.

“The people earning €30,000, €40,000 and €50,000 a year are paying a hell of a lot of tax but they’re not getting to appreciate any of the services we’ve introduced in the last couple of years such as the child subsidy scheme, the affordable housing scheme, even housing assistance payment, rent payments, access to SUSI grants and access to free medical cards.”

Regina Doherty: 'We will never apologise for standing up for middle-income workers and families.' Picture: Collins

The Fine Gael motion proposes a new middle-income tax rate of 30% for people on middle incomes and that workers wouldn’t go onto the highest rate “until you earn a little bit more”. The senators also called for more universal supports such as childcare, public transport and lower college fees to relieve pressure on families.

Ms Doherty said that such earners are going to be the “next vulnerable group who can't actually afford to continue to live the way they would have lived last year or the year before”.

“We will never apologise for standing up for middle-income workers and families,” she said.

Ms Doherty also called for action on the price of petrol and diesel in the short-term, well in advance of the Budget in October, as part of a “sustainable package that goes well into next year”.

The Social Democrats also reiterated calls from their weekend conference for an emergency Budget to deal with the cost of living pressures being felt by people right across the country.

This would include a €10 increase in all social welfare payments, as well as a pathway for such payments to meet the rate of inflation within the economy and a dedicated €100 million special emergency fund to support struggling families.