Renewed appeal for information on fatal Tralee motorcycle collision

Gardaí in Tralee are urging anyone with relevant  information or dash cam footage to come forward

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 14:26
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Tralee are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal collision in Tralee in recent days.

Shortly after 4pm on May 17, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward," a spokesperson said.

"They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Springfield, Ballyvelly area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on May 17 to make it available to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Man killed in Tralee named locally as former construction worker Joe Brosnan

