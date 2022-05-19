The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ronan McGreevy's Great Hatred

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ronan McGreevy's Great Hatred

Mick Clifford and Ronan McGreevy.

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 20:00

Nearly exactly one hundred years ago, Sir Henry Wilson was gunned down on the streets of London by two IRA men. The assassination was one of the seminal events leading up to the Civil War as the British government claimed that it had been ordered by the anti-treaty forces in Ireland.

Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy’s new book, Great Hatred, the assassination of field marshal Sir Henry Wilson MP, provides context, colour and plenty of evidence from the time, the lead up to the killing and its aftermath. It also answers the question that has occupied historians over the last century. Who exactly ordered what was, at that point in time, a reckless operation.

More in this section

Employee burnout report Proposed law on access to remote working 'effectively useless'
Gardaí review list of 600 names linked to Kinahan crime family Gardaí review list of 600 names linked to Kinahan crime family
Brexit ‘Action calls for reaction’ EU ambassador warns Britain over Brexit protocol row
#Podcasts - Mick Clifford
<p>Sgt Paul Barry pictured at the Disclosures Tribunal today says he was out sick for 239 days in total. Picture: Gareth Chaney</p>

Ex-garda 'hated' going back to work at Cork station where he says superiors had 'bullied' him

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices