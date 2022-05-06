Limerick Hospital needs double amount of A&E consultants, says Donnelly 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly: 'They don’t have sufficient resources within the emergency department. They have eight emergency medicine consultants, they should probably have about twice that. File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 15:44
Sorcha Crowley

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said University Hospital Limerick may need to double the number of its Emergency Department consultants to help address its overcrowding crisis.

“They don’t have sufficient resources within the emergency department. They have eight emergency medicine consultants, they should probably have about twice that. Covid has taken over a very substantial area of the new department so areas within the ED that would normally be used to treat patients have had to be set aside,” he said.

“There are a lot of reasons for what’s happening in Limerick at the moment. Partly, it’s around pre-admission so there are people coming to the Emergency Department who may be better served going to one of the minor injury units, for example."

Home care supports

The minister agreed home care supports should be part of dealing with the ongoing crisis at UHL. 

“There’s a big issue in terms of discharge. What I want to make sure is are the home care packages available? Are the health and social care professionals available? Have we enough of them to be able to help create the discharge packages that are required? Are we fully utilising the other local hospitals to discharge to as well?"

He said he contacted the HSE about two weeks ago and ordered a specialist team to go in. 

I want to know everything that UHL needs in order to be able move patients through the hospital. They’re looking at the entire patient flow."

Mr Donnelly said similar teams previously sent in to CUH and Waterford Hospital were successful. 

“The Emergency Department in Waterford was the worst performing in the country. It’s now the best performing in the country. That’s the kind of turn-around I want to see,” he said.

