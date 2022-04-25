Twitter agrees Elon Musk takeover in $44bn deal

Twitter has agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, in a $44bn (€41bn) deal.

The deal puts the Tesla chief executive in charge of a company with 217 million users and an influential role in shaping the political and media agenda on both sides of the Atlantic.

Twitter’s initial reluctance to accept a transaction appeared to fade after Musk confirmed a funding package for the deal and shareholders warmed to it.

Musk has signalled that Twitter will be overhauled under his leadership, including changes in content moderation, having described himself as a “free speech absolutist”.

The deal comes after a dramatic few weeks of speculation about Twitter’s future, triggered by Musk’s emergence as the platform’s largest single shareholder on April 4.

He then declared a $43bn takeover bid on April 14, which prompted Twitter’s board to signal its displeasure at his overtures by adopting a so-called poison pill defence 24 hours later.

However, the apparent opposition of Twitter’s board faded after Musk drew up a $46.5bn funding package for the bid, including $21bn of his own money. According to reports, both shareholders and the Twitter board began to take the offer seriously once finance had been put in place.

The deal is not expected to face serious scrutiny from US competition authorities because Musk’s major business interests – an electric car company, the SpaceX rocket business and tunnelling firm the Boring Company – do not compete with Twitter.

However, the deal is likely to draw comment from politicians and campaigning bodies given Twitter’s influence as an information source and Musk’s stance on free speech.