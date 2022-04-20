Ukrainians returning to safe areas, Denys Shmyhal tells Taoiseach at Shannon meeting 

Ukrainians are returning to their homes in safe zones of the country that are now free from Russian military presence.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a stopover at Shannon Airport as he travelled to Washington.

Mr Martin said after their meeting that Mr Shmyhal mentioned “quite a number of people” are returning to those parts of Ukraine now that are free from Russian presence and military presence.

He also confirmed Minister Helen McEntee's statement earlier today that Ukrainians arriving from now on would be housed in mass accommodation centres such as the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet.

Mr Martin said facilities like Millstreet would be deployed as the numbers arriving continued to rise. It was confirmed earlier today that between 50 and 70 Ukrainian refugees would arrive at Millstreet this evening.

"The government is meeting again this evening," he said. “Obviously, with up to 25,000 having now arrived into the country, that’s the largest amount of displaced people ever coming to Ireland.

“It's such a quick and rapid timeframe. We want to work on a number of fronts particularly to turn around the pledges more quickly than they have been to date in terms of people who have pledged facilities. Also, there are a number of other facilities coming on track.

“And in addition to that, there was the reconfiguration of buildings that have been identified by local authorities that could also help in terms of housing, those coming into the country from Ukraine.”

Of the task now facing the government, he added: “It is very challenging, and it will continue to be challenging, given the high numbers that continue to come.”

“And, you know, the situation is very challenging indeed but we have to do everything we possibly can on all fronts to be of assistance to people fleeing Ukraine.”

Asked if he knew how many refugees will be housed in temporary emergency accommodation, he replied: “I don't and at this stage it is very difficult to be definitive about this.

“But a lot will depend on the course of the war, the nature of it, and it's very difficult to be certain about numbers.”