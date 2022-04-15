Man charged in investigation into fatal Donegal house fire 

Man charged in investigation into fatal Donegal house fire 

Gardaí at the scene of the house fire in Doochary in Donegal. Picture: NW Newspix

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 07:33
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to house fire in Donegal in which a woman in her 80s died.

The fire broke out at a house in the Doochary in the townland of Coolvoy on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 12.

After being alerted to the incident, emergency services rushed to the scene. Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control by about 4.40pm.

The body of the woman was found inside the house.

On Tuesday night, a man in his 60s was arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage.

He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning at 10.30am.

More in this section

Coveney describes 'horrific scenes of brutality and murder' witnessed on Ukraine visit Coveney describes 'horrific scenes of brutality and murder' witnessed on Ukraine visit
FILE PHOTO The government’s new Housing for All plan will be revealed later today, and is expected to focus on investment in aff House prices to hit record levels within a matter of weeks
Taoiseach: Entire country stands with LGBTQIA community following 'barbaric' Sligo killings Taoiseach: Entire country stands with LGBTQIA community following 'barbaric' Sligo killings
GardaiPlace: Donegal
Galway Cathedral alter in Ireland

Irish churchgoers raise €3.25 million for Ukraine

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices