€300-per-week wood cabins in back yard investigated amid concerns for renters

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is “actively pursuing” the landlord of an unauthorised development of up to seven dwellings in Coachford, Co Cork.

The development in question is in a yard behind a house on the main street of Coachford, where six wooden cabins have been constructed, with seven separate entrances to what appear to be dwellings. It is understood the cabins have been in existence for at least four years.

Under the Planning and Development Acts, planning permission must be obtained before carrying out any works on land, or making any material changes to the use of land. Although there is a planning exemption for construction of sheds, garages, and similar structures on the land surrounding a house, these cannot be used for human habitation.

One cabin was recently advertised on Daft.ie, for a minimum six-month lease, at a rate of €300 per week, or €1,200 per month. It was described as a fully furnished studio, “ideal for those looking for a short or long-term letting”. The advertisement has since been removed.

The cabins are also listed on AirBnb, for a minimum three-night stay, at €60 per night.

The Irish Examiner spoke to one tenant who confirmed he had been living in one of the dwellings for four months, paying €300 per week or €1,200 per month.

According to Daft.ie, the average rent for a one-bed apartment in Coachford is €829 per month.

Cork County Council has confirmed that there is no record of a planning file associated with the property, and historical planning maps provided by the council show no record of the cabins. The property is also not listed on the council’s short-term letting register.

The RTB has confirmed that there are no active tenancies registered to the address, and said it “will actively pursue the landlord in question” regarding any unregistered tenancies.

Cork County Council was “not in a position to respond” to a query as to whether it intends to investigate the development further.

The owner of the property did not respond when contacted for comment.

While housing charity Threshold does not comment on individual cases, legal officer Gavin Elliott said that people building and renting temporary or prefabricated structures “in back gardens” has become more of a feature of the rental landscape in the last three to five years.

“The minimum standards for private rented accommodation are set out in law," he said.

"And obviously, if people are putting up structures in the back garden without planning permission, and without any sort of regulation or oversight by any government body, then we're concerned that they wouldn't necessarily meet those minimum standards.

We understand that people are increasingly desperate in a very, very constrained rental market, and maybe will take properties that they know are substandard, because they have no choice or it's all they can afford — but even in those cases, we would caution people that we do see a lot of horror stories of standards and repairs in the private rental sector.

"Things like mould and lack of ventilation, which would start having an effect on human health.”

While Threshold’s main concern with unauthorised developments is minimum living standards, Mr Elliott said there is also a worry around security of tenure for tenants.

“We just caution people to be very careful, and make sure that they that they have rights, if it is a tenancy that there’s a lease in place," he said.

"Just to make sure that with more non-traditional living arrangements, like sheds in people's back gardens, that they're not doubly affected by the lack of proper standards and conditions, and the lack of security of tenure as well.”