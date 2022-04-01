Two men arrested after €1.2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after €1.2million worth of cannabis was seized by gardaí in Dublin on Friday.
As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, two vehicles were intercepted by gardaí in the Brittas area of Dublin on Friday.
A business premise in the Tallaght area was also searched.
In the course of the operation, 210 kilogrammes of Cannabis Resin with an estimated street sale value of €1.2 million was seized by gardaí.
Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s were arrested and are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.