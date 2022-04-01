Countries need to rethink neutrality, says Nato official

Russia’s military actions and political rhetoric requires a “rethinking of neutrality”, a leading Nato official has said.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, David van Weel, head of Nato Emerging Security Challenges, said Russia sees Ireland as part of the "EU bloc", not as an individual neutral country.

“Look at the rhetoric coming out of Russia and out of China, it’s very much the West against Russia and China,” the Nato assistant secretary general said.

He said a “strategic competition” was now under way, in which democracies have to “take a stand” against autocracies.

In this conflict, Ireland is not neutral: Ireland voted in the UN with 140 other countries against Russian aggression, Ireland is part of the heavy sanctions that is now damaging the Russian economy — so that is taking a stance.

He said: “Of course a country like Russia, but also China, will view that as a block in this case — the EU imposing damage upon them.

“So, I do think the strategic competition requires a rethinking of the neutrality principle. What does that mean? What actions can you take or not take to still be perceived neutral?”

Olli Ruutu, deputy chief executive of the EU European Defence Agency, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “sea change” for European security.

He said there was “deep reflection” among EU member states on security and defence as a result.

Mr Ruutu said the EU Strategic Compass on Security, agreed this month, progressed EU cooperation on defence strategy.

He said most EU member states were members of Nato, but that there was sufficient cooperation with non-Nato members.

Mr van Weel said he “admired” the fishermen of Ireland for their efforts to frustrate Russian naval exercises last February, adding they were “almost as effective” as the Ukrainian tractors that are towing away all the Russia tanks.

Threat to sub-sea cables

He pointed out they were monitoring the situation closely, given the potential threat to sub-sea transatlantic cables.

“At that time, we were closely monitoring the position of this exercise in relation to transatlantic cables, because we do know the Russians have the capabilities to disrupt those cables.”

Mr Ruutu said developing under-water capabilities was “a priority” in the EDA and indicated EU funding was available if agencies, such as the Irish Defence Forces, made a proposal.