Man hospitalised after alleged assault on Cork's South Mall

The boardwalk on South Mall, cordoned off by gardaí after an incident. Picture: Ellen O'Regan

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 19:43
Ellen O'Regan

Gardaí have cordoned off the boardwalk area on South Mall in Cork city as a male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an assault.

Gardaí in Anglesea Street were alerted to an incident of assault that occurred at the Boardwalk on the corner of South Mall and Grand Parade in Cork City this evening at approximately 5pm.

One male (age unknown) was removed from the scene by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí have closed off the area for further inspection, and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

