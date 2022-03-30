Employers asked to consider mask-wearing in the workplace

An immunology expert has called on employers to consider if mask-wearing should be re-introduced in offices.

It comes amid a spike in cases, with the number of Covid patients in hospitals now at 1,610, an increase of more than 1,000 in one month. The number of those patients in intensive care now stands at 49 — down one from yesterday.

A possible peak of 2,200 hospital cases is predicted in the next seven to 10 days.

Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Kingston Mills says the disease is severely impacting those who have not been boosted.

Despite skyrocketing numbers of Covid cases and pressure on the hospital system Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said severe illness is not increasing.

With that in mind, Micheál Martin says it is planned to allow legal Covid regulations to elapse tomorrow.

"We cannot justify the economic restrictions that we had for a virus that is not translating into very significant illness or mortality or admissions to hospitals," said Mr Martin.

"What it is doing, I have to acknowledge, it is causing a lot of disruption across society particularly in the health environment because if someone arrives in hospital with a different ailment who transpires to have Covid, they have to be isolated."

CIPD Ireland, the professional body for HR in Ireland, has implored employers to not only consider if mask-wearing should be re-introduced into offices but to identify those instances where working from home would be safer for employees.

Concern

Director of CIPD Ireland Mary Connaughton said her team has been hearing concerns from members around the country in recent weeks and have updated their advice accordingly.

People are reporting that they are concerned for the health of their colleagues and are trying to cope with a rising level of Covid-related staff shortages.

"A risk assessment is a proactive step right now. If the checks show that masks and/or a renewed drive for remote working can help keep people safe and relieve pressure on resources, then we believe business should implement these reasonable steps," said Ms Connaughton.

CIPD Ireland said they have also been contacted by senior leaders and managers to discuss the growing issue of workers who are ill and/or isolating due to Covid-19.

CIPD are not the only body to call for the reintroduction of masks in crowded or public settings.

Ms Connaughton warned some people are reluctant to return to the workplace.

"It’s understandable that any perceived step towards measures that have been lifted in the workplace could be unappealing," she said.

"However we believe that if a risk assessment shows steps such as mask-wearing and working from home can have a positive impact in some workplaces, then they may be reasonable methods to take to protect employees and resources."

CIPD are not the only body to call for the reintroduction of masks in crowded or public settings.

Chair of the Irish Medical Organisations GP Committee Dr Denis McCauley says while it may not affect the domestic case level it will combat individual transfer of the virus.

"It will have an individual effect. If you go into a shop now and you wear your mask, it will have an effect on some people in that shop," said Dr McCauley.

"Will it have an overall effect on the numbers in Ireland for the next two weeks? Possibly not but it's probably a good idea to continue to think about doing those things."