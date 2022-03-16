'Incredible response' as 600 violins and 50 cellos pledged for young Ukrainian musicians

'Incredible response' as 600 violins and 50 cellos pledged for young Ukrainian musicians

A screengrab from two of the sisters' performance. Picture: Youtube

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 11:06
Neil Michael

More than 600 violins and 50 cellos have been pledged to four Ukrainian sisters after an appeal by members of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

John Stack, vice-chair of the Kerry County Board of the body dedicated to the promotion of the music, song, dance and the language of Ireland, said he was “overwhelmed” by the response.

He said the four children, who are aged between five and 17, only arrived in Ireland last week.

He was contacted by the family they are staying with in North Kerry and they asked if Kerry Comhaltas could put out an appeal for instruments for the girls.

To date, the appeal has been viewed more than 143,000 times on Twitter, with 4,744 engagements and on Facebook it has been shared more than 1,000 times and reached more than 80,000 people.

Pledges of musical instruments have come from all over the world, including Scotland and Australia.

In Ireland, pledges include one from a musician in Ballybunion, who said the girls can choose whichever one they want from his collection of 45 instruments.

A school of music in Cork has also pledged to come up to Tarbert, where the girls are staying, to measure them all for instruments.

“The number of instruments pledged so far is totally incredible,” Mr Stack said.

“I estimate that we have at least 50 cellos, and at least around 500 or 600 violins.

The girls, who all appear to be classically trained, all had to leave their instruments behind in Ukraine.

“Within a very short space of time, the appeal went viral and we are being contacted by people as far away as Perth.

“One man asked me to tell him what instruments they needed, and he would go into a shop and just buy them outright.

“The School of Music in Cork have pledged to drive up to Kerry and measure the five-year-old for a cello.

“The response has just been incredible.”

Read More

Kerry hotels and hostel to become host locations for fleeing Ukrainian refugees

More in this section

Taoiseach visit to the US 'Now is the moment for us to open our arms': Taoiseach says Ireland is open for tourists after Covid
Ulster search operation Five men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe released
PSNI stock Parts of viable explosive devices found in Derry
#UkraineMusicPlace: KerryPlace: Cork
<p>The Bella City Chic doll had been on sale at Dealz stores around the country. </p>

Dealz recalls 19,000 children's dolls over 'chemical risk'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices