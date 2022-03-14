Cork to get 16 new refuge spaces for victims of domestic violence

A new national strategy on domestic violence will identify the need for 82 new refuge spaces, including 16 in Cork, as a priority to protect people fleeing abuse at home.

The National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is not due to be published until next month, but it is understood it will target priority refuge spaces in Cork City, Cork North, and Cork West.

These areas have been pinpointed due to a lack of access to safe spaces on a population basis.

As well as the 82 priority spaces, a further 72 units will be proposed across the country, and 10 replacements facilities will be required to modernise existing facilities.

A Tusla review recently found that 72 new units for victims of domestic violence will be needed in Dublin/northeast, 77 in Dublin/mid-Leinster, 87 in the southeast, 53 in the west and north-west, 57 in the south-west and 18 in the mid-west.

Sources close to the ongoing review process have said that shelters will be proposed for Sligo, Cavan-Monaghan, and 20 beds in two locations on opposite sides of Dublin county.

The list of areas is considered to be indicative but the locations are largely in line with Tusla's recommendations.

Tusla has committed to a goal of ensuring that 70% of the population is within a 30-minute drive of a refuge space.

Currently, in Leitrim, none of the population meets this 30-minute target, while in Sligo it is just 0.4%.

In Cork City, Galway City, and Dublin, the figure is effectively 100%, but in Cork county it falls to 51.5%.

The funding for the refuge spaces will be brought to Cabinet when the final strategy is published.

The plan will see a new statutory body up and running in 18-24 months to oversee the process of improving services.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has already presented the final draft of the strategy to domestic violence groups and stressed that it will focus on the disproportionate impact on women and children.

Ms McEntee said the ultimate goal is to have a bed for anyone who needs to flee their home.

"Extensive work on the new national strategy to combat domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence continues, ahead of it being brought to Government next month," she said.

The strategy has been developed in partnership with the sector to ensure it is targeted, comprehensive, and effective in achieving all the goals set out.

"It is a strategy that recognises that while both men and women can be victims or survivors, women, girls, and children are disproportionately affected by violence. As a result, there is an emphasis on protecting and meeting the needs of women and girls."

Consideration is being given to alternative funding methods to those proposed in the Government's Housing For All document.

That document proposes using the Capital Assistance Scheme to fund refuge spaces but it is understood that discussions have been had around using a quicker mechanism.