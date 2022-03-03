Doolin Coastguard unit reconstituted following dispute 

Doolin Coastguard unit reconstituted following dispute 

The Clare unit is one of the busiest in the country and covers the coastline along the Cliffs of Moher.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 18:30
Gordon Deegan

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coastguard has been reconstituted on an interim basis and already eight members have been recruited.

That is according to Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, who said there will be perhaps 12 members to start with for the unit to recommence its work.

The Clare unit — one of the busiest in the country and which covers the coastline along the Cliffs of Moher — was stood down from search and rescue services in November after six volunteers resigned from their roles over interpersonal issues.

“Currently, additional cover is being provided from Kilkee and Killaloe. Helicopter and other emergency services are also being provided," Ms Naughton said.

In the Dáil, she told Sinn Féin's Darren O’Rourke the reconstitution of the unit on an interim basis involves a core group of volunteers who, the Coastguard believes, can work and operate together.

The Coastguard has moved to reconstitute the unit after a report by mediator, Kieran Mulvey, in December concluded no form of mediation would resolve matters of dispute at the unit.

After meeting with Doolin volunteers, Mr Mulvey said in his report: “Regretfully I have formed the conclusion that no form of mediation will lead to a resolution of the matters of disputation in the unit."

He said volunteers were of the “strong opinion” that bureaucracy around procedures, form-filling and increasing health and safety regulation was leading to an “adverse to risk culture” in the service rather than engaging with volunteers on practical realities.

In her reply to Mr O’Rourke on the issue, Ms Naughton confirmed that the selection of volunteers to provide service to the reconstituted unit has been completed and those selected have been informed.

Mr O’Rourke said: “We have seen the Mulvey report, which identified a breakdown of mutual trust, respect, and confidence. 

That was a real concern and still is, in many respects, because the Doolin unit has not yet been fully reconstituted."

He said that attention has been focused on cultural and operational difficulties within the Coastguard and people have been contacted by volunteers and former volunteers about the issue. 

He said: “A dire picture has been painted.”

