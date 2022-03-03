ESB considers wind farm off the Waterford coast 

The ESB is exploring the feasibility of developing a fixed-foundation offshore wind farm off the south coast.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 14:43
Christy Parker

The ESB has become the latest renewable energy firm seeking to explore the feasibility of developing a fixed-foundation offshore wind farm off the Waterford coast.

The company, through its subsidiary ESB Wind Developments Ltd, has applied for a foreshore licence off Helvick Head, west Waterford and is inviting public submissions for the proposal.

The licence application relates to an 874 sq km stretch of water, running from Tuskar Rock to the Old Head of Kinsale.

The licence will enable investigation of the potential wind turbine location of Helvick and extending towards Dungarvan and Tramore as well as a possible cable corridor along the south coast to power the development.

Two cable corridor search areas are to be investigated, with one approaching the Waterford coastline between Dungarvan and Bunmahon and the other approaching the Cork coastline west of Ballycotton and extending to Aghada.

A wind farm layout has not yet been designed and there has not been a decision on a final export cable corridor or landing location.

10km offshore

The closest distance to the shore for the turbines off Helvick is given as 10km, with a potential output of 700-800 KW.

The ESB application is in close proximity and even overlaps several similar submissions that are in the 'application' or 'consultation' phases, including from Energia and SSE Renewables.

The area is also dissected by the proposed France-Ireland Celtic Inter-connector cable, which is anticipated to come ashore in Youghal and by the UK-Ireland Celtic Inter-connector.

Helvick Head supports a busy and varied commercial fishing industry, including potting for crustaceans and netting for groundfish species.

The area also supports pelagic trawling for herring, scallop dredging, bottom otter and beam trawling.

The ESB has appointed a Fisheries Liaison Officer to address concerns and says it is "committed to ongoing engagement with fisheries stakeholders throughout the project’s lifecycle, including during survey works".

  • The application available for inspection at Cork City, Cork County, Waterford Council offices, and by appointment at regional Garda stations.
  • Submission in writing, (ref: FS007136) to the Minister @ Dept. HLGH, Foreshore Section, Wexford or by email to foreshoreORE@housing.gov.ie. Closing date March 15.

