Lotto numbers are in...

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 21:50

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,847,681.

The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 16, 30, 31 and 46. The bonus number was 44.

There were 19 winners of the Match 5 worth €1,809.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €1 million was not won tonight.

Numbers drawn were 1, 16, 20, 27, 36 and 41. The bonus number was 44.

There was no winner of the €250,000 jackpot in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The numbers were 10, 15, 18, 27, 39 and 47. The bonus number was 23.

Almost 100 players won the Raffle Prize tonight with each receiving €10,809.

Overall, 97,000 people won a prize in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

