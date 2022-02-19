Lotto numbers are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,847,681.

The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 16, 30, 31 and 46. The bonus number was 44.

There were 19 winners of the Match 5 worth €1,809.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €1 million was not won tonight.

Numbers drawn were 1, 16, 20, 27, 36 and 41. The bonus number was 44.

There was no winner of the €250,000 jackpot in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The numbers were 10, 15, 18, 27, 39 and 47. The bonus number was 23.

Almost 100 players won the Raffle Prize tonight with each receiving €10,809.

Overall, 97,000 people won a prize in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.