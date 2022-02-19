Unsettled weather across weekend with weather warnings still in place 

Unsettled weather will continue this weekend in the wake of Storm Eunice with two weather warnings still in place.

A council worker in Wexford lost his life and thousands went without power as the storm tracked across Ireland on Friday.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for the whole country until 10am with icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions.

A status yellow rain warning is also in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 4pm on Sunday.

There are still thousands without power with ESB crews working on restoring it.

"This morning we have approximately 12,000 customers now that remain without power," said ESB Network's Siobhan Wynne.

She said crews were mobilised at first light to attend to outages while additional crews have been drafted in from other parts of the country.

The main areas affected by outages are Cork, Kerry, Wexford and Waterford.

Ms Wynne said it is hoped that the vast majority will have power restored by this evening.

The weather is expected to stay unsettled throughout the day on Saturday.

Rain will fall as sleet in places this morning with motorists being urged to drive carefully.

Some bright spells may develop but Met Éireann said "another spell of rain and drizzle will spread from the west later this afternoon and evening".

Tonight will see a "wet night" with heavier rain in the north and west. It will also turn "increasingly windy".

Sunday will follow a similar theme as "wet and very windy" weather is expected with "strong to near gale force southwest winds".

Met Éireann added that "rain will clear southeastwards to frequent showers through the afternoon, some heavy with possible hail" while the strong gusts will continue into Sunday night.

Commenting on the weekend weather, meteorologist Matthew Martin said: “It’s staying unsettled into the weekend and early next week as an active jet stream continues to drive Atlantic weather fronts our way.

“It’ll stay quite breezy on Saturday with further spells of rain and some sleet and snow during the morning. Another windy day on Sunday with further wet weather leading to localised flooding in places, with winds picking up further on Sunday night.”