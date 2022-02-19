Ukraine crisis is 'most dangerous moment' for European security, warns British ambassador

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is “the most dangerous moment” for European security in our lifetime, the British ambassador to Ireland has said.

Paul Johnston said Britain, the EU and the United States would continue diplomatic efforts this weekend to try to de-escalate the looming threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I would say that the British government thinks that this is probably the most dangerous moment for the European security order, in our lifetimes,” Mr Johnston said, adding that if Russia does invade, it will go against what it has said in recent days, which is that it doesn’t plan an escalation or an invasion.

Mr Johnston said in his view Russia was trying to keep the West guessing.

“It's legitimate for countries to exercise their troops," he said. "But I don't think putting almost two-thirds of your troops on the border of a smaller neighbour, in which you've already intervened in the past, is normal exercise behaviour.

So I think the nature of the exercising that's done over the next few days is going to be something that we watch extremely closely.”

The ambassador said despite Russian insistence, Britain is of the view that there has been no significant withdrawal of troops from the border.

“Russia has this enormous land force mobilised, is building field hospitals, is conducting naval exercises. We've seen no significant signs of the much-promised and much-vaunted withdrawal. We are seeing signs of false flag operations and destabilising activity within Ukraine, which would be typical Russian behaviour to attempt to create a crisis, which would justify some sort of intervention,” he said.

Mr Johnston, who served as a lead negotiator for Britain at Nato, said Britain and the EU have sought to avoid the prospect of an invasion, but we stand on the brink of that eventuality.

“So we've tried to use as many levers as we can to forestall this. But we do think that we are potentially on the brink of a very major and serious European security crisis,” he said.

“And the choice ultimately is in Russia's hands. What we're trying to do is create the right context in terms of both threats and pressure, and also incentives and opportunities that might lead them to take what we hope would be the wiser course,” he added.

However, he warned that as things stand, there are no guarantees of avoiding conflict.

We continue to see many worrying signs that they will take the disastrous step of launching a major intervention in Ukraine.”

There will be ongoing diplomatic activity over the weekend, at the Munich Conference, he said, in a bid to resolve the crisis.

“We've gone to Moscow ourselves, our defence minister, our foreign minister, the prime minister has talked to Putin. We've coordinated very closely with our European allies, with the EU, with Nato, with the close allies, France, Germany and America. We've worked independently on our own sanctions package, but we've also coordinated that with the European Union, and others,” he said.

Elsewhere, Nato countries are adamant that Russia cannot be given any sort of a veto over who can or can’t join its ranks.