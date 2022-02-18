Woman, 70s, dies following collision with truck

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 15:01
Caitlín Griffin

A woman in her 70s was killed in Dun Laoighre on Friday morning following a collision with a truck.

The incident occurred at around 10am at the junction of George's Street Lower and Convent Lane, Dun Laoghaire.

The female pedestrian was removed from the scene to St. Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver who is in his late 30s of the truck and his male passenger also in his late 30s were treated at the scene for their injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed as the Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

