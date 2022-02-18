Decision to disband Nphet lies with minister as team has achieved its goals, says leading medic

The decision to disband the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) lies with the Minister for Health as the country “transitions out of a pandemic scenario," according to a member of the health team.

Dr Mary Favier, the Covid adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), has said Nphet had achieved its goals.

It comes as The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has proposed a new structure for the health team.

A senior health official confirmed to the Irish Examiner on Thursday that they expected the current Nphet group to be "stood down and integrated back into the Department of Health."

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Dr Favier said that it was important that the expertise garnered during the pandemic be maintained and there was “a lot of background work” going on to ensure that the country would be prepared the next time there was a pandemic.

On the issue of mandatory mask-wearing and the possibility of such a restriction being eased, Dr Favier said there was a risk with all messages that they could be misinterpreted.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners and member of Nphet. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mask wearing was a very effective means of reducing Covid numbers and she anticipated that many people would continue to wear masks.

Nphet has advised the Government that masks should no longer be compulsory in retail environments, schools or public transport however it will still be needed in healthcare settings.

Dr Favier said she would continue to wear a mask herself in healthcare settings and in situations that were congested. That will be the same for many people she said, as there were many who would still be anxious.

That anxiety was completely understanding, she said. Many had to “reframe their lives” to deal with the risk and would continue to wear masks.