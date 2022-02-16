Irish teacher stabbed by student at school in Spain

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 16:39
Michelle McGlynn

An Irish teacher living and working in Spain has been stabbed by a pupil.

According to reports, the teacher - who has not yet been identified - was teaching a class at the Monteagudo-Nelva school in Murcia when the incident occurred.

While he was facing away from the class towards the blackboard, a boy got up and stabbed him three times.

Local newspaper La Verdad reports the student had shown another student a knife that he had in the toilets earlier in the morning.

An ambulance arrived on the scene and the teacher was taken to Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital to be treated for his injuries which are not believed to be serious.

A brief press release from the school states that the teacher is "out of danger" and they trust he will make a prompt recovery.

The school is working with authorities who are investigating the scene and circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are very sorry for what has happened. From the school we work daily so that our students grow up in a school climate where respect and good coexistence among all are lived," the school's statement said.

The Head of Education is said to be monitoring the situation and the teacher's condition closely.

According to La Verdad, the pupil involved is a 13-yar-old boy who joined the school the previous year. It says there is no indication that there had been any previous conflict between the student and the teacher.

