McEntee insists there will be a refuge space for all domestic violence victims 

Helen McEntee has insisted any victim of domestic violence who needs a refuge space will be able to get one.

The justice minister was speaking as a long-awaited review of domestic violence spaces was published by Tusla. That review says that Ireland needs 335 new spaces to be in line with the Istanbul Convention figure of 1 per 10,000 of population. That would mean nearly two and half times the current number of spaces is needed to meet the 476 figure.

Ms McEntee has committed to a new statutory agency which is to be set up to take responsibility for domestic sexual and gender-based violence. She said that in the short-term, there are 82 refuge spaces which can be added to the existing figure across 10 areas.

Ms McEntee said Tusla has committed to the goal of ensuring that 70% of the population is within a 30 minute drive of a refuge space. Tusla's own review shows that this will dramatically increase accessibility in some counties. For example in Leitrim, none of the population meets this threshold, while in Sligo it is just 0.4%. In Cork, Galway and Dublin cities the figure is effectively 100% but in Cork county, it falls to 51.5%.

Ms McEntee said she is committed to the Istanbul Convention figure and will set out timelines when the Government's gender-based violence strategy is published in mid-April.

"It is my commitment that anyone who needs a space or a bed or accommodation or safe refuge will get that. The target for us under the Istanbul Convention based on our population and based on one per 10,000 of a population is 476. With time that may change.

"What I'd like to do is introduce new measures, which don't just focus on providing that safe space but ensuring that people can remain in their home, that in most instances women and children can remain in their home where they are the victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence."

She said there needs to be engagement with local authorities, agencies and frontline workers in counties where there is a deficit.

"So the longer-term objective then is making sure that we have every county every area covered and as I've said, reaching the Istanbul target."

Ms McEntee said the new agency will ensure the quality of the units, adding that it is "not just about the bricks and mortar". She said it is important to provide wraparound services for those experiencing gender-based violence.

More places

The Tusla report finds that 72 of the new units will be needed in Dublin/ North East, 77 in Dublin/ Mid Leinster, 87 in the South East, 53 in the West and North-west, 57 in the south-west and 18 in the Mid-west. The review has seven key recommendations, including the provision of more spaces. It says the number of spaces available to victims of domestic violence "needs to increase substantially to meet current needs, projected future needs and international obligations".

It says that at least 60 new family places need to be "prioritised urgently to address areas of under-provision on a per-population basis". Furthermore, a lead department/agency needs to be explicitly designated for progressing future safe domestic violence accommodation developments.

It says that the Government should establish an interdepartmental group to develop and oversee the implementation of the plan and there should be a focus on strengthening domestic violence training and early intervention approaches for practitioners.