Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo after being struck by vehicle 

Gardaí at Sligo are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision on the N15 at Moneygold Grange, Co Sligo on Tuesday night. Picture Denis Minihane.

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 09:14
Maeve Lee

A woman in her early 40s has died in Co Sligo after she was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:15pm last night on the N15 at Moneygold Grange.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which was about 2km outside Grange on the Donegal side.

A female pedestrian in her early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed she was struck by a vehicle. Her body remains at the scene.

Traffic diversions are currently in place and the scene has been preserved for examination.

The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to any road users who were in the Grange area at this time. 

Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071 915 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

