Labour wants to close all single-sex primary schools in next decade

A Bill to close all single-sex primary schools in the next decade has been launched by the Labour Party.

A third of second-level students currently attend a same-sex school, while at primary level 17% of pupils attend single-gender schools.

Labour's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said this "outdated" education model needs to be phased out so that our schools reflect the society they serve.

"We have an unusual scenario that a huge number of our schools are segregated along gender lines, it's totally out of kilter with European norms, in fact outside of the Arab world, Ireland stands pretty much alone as to the number of gender-segregated schools that we have."

He said all primary schools should be converted into mixed schools within 10 years and the deadline of 15 years should be applied to second-level schools.

"At the end of that period, the Department should not sanction or recognise any school with State funding that is not inclusive of boys and girls or young men and young women," Mr Ó Ríordáin said.

He said that schools would be given a long lead-in period under the Bill to ensure that they have time to have "conversations" about whether they should merge with schools in the locality or open admissions up to both boys and girls.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said that as a former principal of an all-girls school he "understands the dynamics" around the issue.

He pointed out that since 1998 the Department of Education has not approved any new single-sex schools, which he said is an effective policy against segregating students on the basis of gender.

He called on all parties to support his Education (Admission to Schools) (Co-education) Bill 2022.