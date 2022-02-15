Government extends Garda Commissioner’s term of appointment to 2025

The Cabinet has approved the extension of the term of office of the Garda Commissioner up to June 2025.

Under a proposal tabled by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Drew Harris will now remain at his post until he reaches the current statutory retirement age of 60.

The Commissioner’s original five-year term of office had been due to expire on September 2023.

Confirming the extension, Ms McEntee said: "The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, is rightly held in high esteem by the public and is widely acknowledged as having done an exemplary job since he was appointed in September 2018."

"As well as his role in leading our national policing and security service, the Commissioner has introduced very significant reforms and driven the ongoing programme of reform in An Garda Síochána," she said.

Ms McEntee said the extension of the Commissioner’s term of office will bring a welcome clarity and continuity of leadership to An Garda Síochána through the vital period ahead.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the Commissioner over the coming years.”

Harris was appointed by Government in 2018 following an international recruitment competition run by the Public Appointments Service on behalf of the Policing Authority, and took up duty on September 3, 2018.

He was the first person from outside the jurisdiction to be appointed as Commissioner and also became a member of An Garda Síochána on that day.

His original five-year term of office had been due to expire in September 2023. Following today’s Government decision he will now be in a position to serve until June 1, 2025.