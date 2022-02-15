Farmers blockade Dunnes Stores outlets overnight as price protest escalates

Farmers have mounted blockades at Dunnes Stores outlets in Cork and Monaghan after the retailer refused to engage with them on price talks.

They parked large farm machinery across the entrances to Dunnes branches at Bishopstown Court in Cork and in Monaghan in a major escalation of Monday’s protest, and warned customers and suppliers to expect disruption today.

Farmers maintained a presence at both stores overnight as IFA president, Tim Cullinan, warned that the future of Irish farming is on the line.

“There will be restricted access to both shops today,” he said as he visited the Bishopstown Court blockade last night.

“We do not want to be disrupting customers coming in to do their shopping in any retail outlets but I would ask customers that they would show a bit of support for the farmers of Ireland.

“We are the people that produce top quality food that arrives on the shelves here at the supermarkets and if we are not going to get engagement from supermarkets and get a fair share of the margin, well then customers will be coming in here in years to come and they won’t be buying Irish produce. That’s how serious this is.

We are at breaking point. We have farmers that are going to go out of business.

Mr Cullinan said amidst rising inflation, farmers have seen the cost of food production soar, with a massive escalation in costs of feed, fuel and fertiliser.

“The impact that is having on pig and poultry producers is astronomical,” he said.

“We are in a round of meetings with other retailers - most of the retailers have engaged with us,” he said.

“Our ask on the poultry side is we are looking for a 15% increase in the price of a chicken and a two cent price increase on the price of an egg, and on the pig side, we need somewhere in the region of 50 cent a kilo - which are not excessive asks in the current climate.

“I would ask customers to reconsider coming out here on Tuesday morning because this is very difficult for us - our farmers don’t want to be here.

“It’s a very busy time for farmers who would much prefer that they were at home on their farms and continuing to do what they do on a daily basis.” Mr Cullinan said the other retailers have agreed to take their concerns back to their suppliers.

Farmers on the picket line last night said they would lift the blockades immediately if Dunnes management agrees to meet with the IFA to discuss their situation.

“There is a solution for this immediately,” Mr Cullinan said.

“All we need is confirmation from Dunnes that the managing director of Dunnes will negotiate with us, get around the table and get a solution to what is an absolute crisis for our members on the ground.

“This is about the entire industry coming together and negotiating a way through this crisis so that everybody can come to this and survive. This is about the survival of Irish farming.”

